Haldwani madrasa demolition: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

DH Web Desk
The charred remains of vehicles lie on a road after residents set vehicles and a police station on fire and hurl stones, injuring more than 100, over the demolition of an ‘illegally-built’ madrasa and an adjoining mosque, in Haldwani.
Credit: PTI Photo
Vehicles set on fire by miscreants over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa at Banbhoolpura area, in Haldwani.
Charred remains of vehicles lie on a roadside in Haldwani.
Security personnel keep a strict vigil at Banbhoolpura area, in Haldwani.
Security personnel at the site after a group of protestors hurl stones and set vehicles on fire, over the demolition of an "illegally built" madrasa in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.
Vehicles set on fire by miscreants after officials demolished a madrasa in Haldwani.
Heavy machinery being used to demolish a madrasa, in Haldwani.
