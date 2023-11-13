Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue ops in full swing, all trapped workers safe

DH Web Desk
Rescue operation is under way at an under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi after a portion collapsed earlier on Sunday.
Credit: PTI Photo
Communication has been established with the workers and all the 40 of them are safe.
Credit: X/@pushkardhami
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the site to oversee rescue operations.
Credit: X/@pushkardhami
Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief operations, in Uttarkashi.
Credit: X/@pushkardhami
According to the District Emergency Operation Centre, the labourers who have been trapped inside the tunnel for over 24 hours are from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
Credit: PTI Photo
The officials are optimistic about the safety of the trapped labourers as enough oxygen was made available to them through a water pipeline.
Credit: PTI Photo