Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: First visuals of trapped workers released

After nine nervous days, the first visuals of 41 workers trapped in a highway tunnel surfaced online.
Credit: PTI Photo
All the workers are safe with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines.
The workers have been stuck in the 4.5-km (three mile) tunnel since it caved in early on November 12.
The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through the alternative six-inch food pipeline.
The 30-second video provided by authorities showed about a dozen of the trapped men standing in a semi-circle in front of the camera.
Workers were seen wearing helmets and jackets over their clothes against the backdrop of the lights in the tunnel.
