Vijay Rupani to Sanjay Gandhi: Indian Politicians who lost their lives in plane crashes

DH Web Desk

Vijay Rupani

Former Gujarat Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani was among the casualties in the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed the lives of at least 260 people.

Dorjee Khandu

A tragic helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district on April 30, 2011, claimed the lives of Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu and four others as they were traveling from Tawang to Itanagar.

YS Rajasekhara Reddy

YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, was killed along with four others in a helicopter crash on a hillock located about 49 nautical miles east of Kurnool in 2009.

Madhavrao Scindia

Madhavrao Scindia, a senior Congress leader and former Civil Aviation Minister, tragically lost his life in a Cessna aircraft crash on September 30, 2001, while en route to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for a public rally.

GMC Balayogi

GMC Balayogi, the then Lok Sabha Speaker and a senior Telugu Desam Party leader, died in a chopper accident in Andhra Pradesh on March 3, 2002.

Sanjay Gandhi

Sanjay Gandhi, just 34 years old, was killed on June 23, 1980, when the small plane he was flying crashed soon after departing from Safdarjung Airport in Delhi.

