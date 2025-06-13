Vijay Rupani to Sanjay Gandhi: Indian Politicians who lost their lives in plane crashes

DH Web Desk
Vijay Rupani
Former Gujarat Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani was among the casualties in the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed the lives of at least 260 people.
Credit: PTI
Dorjee Khandu
A tragic helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district on April 30, 2011, claimed the lives of Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu and four others as they were traveling from Tawang to Itanagar.
Credit: X/@TapirGao
YS Rajasekhara Reddy
YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, was killed along with four others in a helicopter crash on a hillock located about 49 nautical miles east of Kurnool in 2009.
Credit: X/@ShuklaRajiv
Madhavrao Scindia
Madhavrao Scindia, a senior Congress leader and former Civil Aviation Minister, tragically lost his life in a Cessna aircraft crash on September 30, 2001, while en route to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for a public rally.
Credit: X/@PemmasaniOnX
GMC Balayogi
GMC Balayogi, the then Lok Sabha Speaker and a senior Telugu Desam Party leader, died in a chopper accident in Andhra Pradesh on March 3, 2002.
Credit: X/@CMRamesh_MP
Sanjay Gandhi
Sanjay Gandhi, just 34 years old, was killed on June 23, 1980, when the small plane he was flying crashed soon after departing from Safdarjung Airport in Delhi.
Credit: DH Pool Photo