Kolkata medic's rape-murder: Doctors stage protests across India

Junior doctors protest against the alleged rape and killing of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
Medical students stage a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI
Union Minister of State and BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar, party leader Agnimitra Paul and others during a candlelight march for the victim of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital murder case in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
Junior doctors of Gandhi Medical College take part in a candle light march in protest against rape and killing of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College, in Hyderabad.
Credit: PTI
Credit: PTI
Medical students and doctors take part in a candle light protest against the sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, at PMCH campus in Patna.
Credit: PTI
Junior doctors, trainee doctors and medical students during a protest against the sexual assault and killing of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
Medical students and doctors take part in a candle light protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Resident doctors protest against the sexual assault and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, in Bengaluru.
Credit: PTI
Junior doctors protest against the alleged rape and killing of a trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Bardhaman, West Bengal.
Credit: PTI
Residents doctors take part in a protest outside the B J Medical College in Ahmedabad against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
Doctors in Shimla protest against the rape and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
Doctors of KGMU Lucknow take part in a candle light march in protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
Junior doctors and medical students stage a protest outside North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMC&H) against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI
Doctors and nursing staff protest against the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
Credit: PTI