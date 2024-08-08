Remembering Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: A look at political journey of CPI(M)'s tallest leader

DH Web Desk
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was born in north Kolkata on March 1, 1944, into a family with an academic heritage. His grandfather, Krishnachandra Smrititirtha was a Sanskrit scholar who wrote a handbook for priests.
After graduating from Presidency College with a degree in Bengali, he worked briefly as a teacher before dedicating himself entirely to politics, joining the CPI(M) in the mid-1960s.
Buddhadeb was discovered by Promode Dasgupta, who, along with other key party leaders from Bengal such as Biman Bose, Anil Biswas, Subhas Chakraborty, and Shyamal Chakraborty, mentored him.
He was first elected to the Assembly in 1977 from the Cossipore constituency and, at the age of 33, became the Information and Culture Minister in the inaugural Left Front government under Jyoti Basu.
He then gained recognition for his efforts to promote Bengali culture, theatre, literature, and quality films, and played a key role in founding 'Nandan,' the film and cultural center in Kolkata. However, he lost the election in 1982.
This prompted him to move his constituency to Jadavpur in the southern part of the city, and he rejoined the state cabinet in 1987.
He resigned abruptly from the cabinet in 1993, reportedly after being criticised for his rude behavior towards a bureaucrat.
Bhattacharjee persistently pursued his efforts for the industrialisation of Bengal and earned the moniker of 'Brand Buddha' from the media to signify his government's developmental initiatives.
This led him to step away from active politics and write a play titled Dushshamai (Bad Times).
The situation shifted dramatically when the CPI(M), seeking a successor to the aging Basu and grappling with significant anti-incumbency, reintroduced Bhattacharjee to the state cabinet, initially appointing him as the state home minister.
In just three years, he took on the role of deputy chief minister and ultimately succeeded Basu as chief minister in November 2000.
One of his greatest feats was attracting Tata Motors to establish a small car plant at Singur, a fertile agricultural area not far from the city.
