Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award winner: See best-voted pictures

DH Web Desk
Category Winner - Ice Bed
Nima Sarikhani's picture titled 'Ice Bed' was crowned as the winner of the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of The Year people's choice award. The image received a record 75,000 votes.
Credit: Instagram/@nsarikhani
Highly Commended - Aurora Jellies
Moon jellyfish swarm in the cool autumnal waters of a fjord outside Tromsø in northern Norway illuminated by the aurora borealis.
Credit: Aurora Jellies/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Highly Commended - The Happy Turtle
A Balkan pond turtle shares a moment of peaceful coexistence with a northern banded groundling dragonfly in Israel’s Jezreel Valley and was perfectly captured by Tzahi Finkelstein.
Credit: Tzahi Finkelstein/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Highly Commended - Starling Murmuration
Mesmerising movements of the starlings captured as they formed colossal organic shapes in the sky.
Credit: Daniel Dencescu/Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Highly Commended - Shared Parenting
Early in the morning, Mark Boyd photographed this 'family moment' as these lionesses groomed one of the pride’s five cubs in Kenya’s Maasai Mara.
Credit: Mark Boyd/Wildlife Photographer of the Year