Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award winner: See best-voted pictures

Category Winner - Ice Bed

Nima Sarikhani's picture titled 'Ice Bed' was crowned as the winner of the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of The Year people's choice award. The image received a record 75,000 votes.

Credit: Instagram/@nsarikhani

Highly Commended - Aurora Jellies

Moon jellyfish swarm in the cool autumnal waters of a fjord outside Tromsø in northern Norway illuminated by the aurora borealis.

Credit: Aurora Jellies/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Highly Commended - The Happy Turtle

A Balkan pond turtle shares a moment of peaceful coexistence with a northern banded groundling dragonfly in Israel’s Jezreel Valley and was perfectly captured by Tzahi Finkelstein.

Credit: Tzahi Finkelstein/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Highly Commended - Starling Murmuration

Mesmerising movements of the starlings captured as they formed colossal organic shapes in the sky.

Credit: Daniel Dencescu/Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Highly Commended - Shared Parenting

Early in the morning, Mark Boyd photographed this 'family moment' as these lionesses groomed one of the pride’s five cubs in Kenya’s Maasai Mara.

Credit: Mark Boyd/Wildlife Photographer of the Year