Women's Reservation Bill Passed in Parliament, Women MPs celebrate with PM Modi

DH Web Desk

Women MPs felicitate PM Modi while celebrating the historic passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (women's reservation bill) by the Rajya Sabha in the special session of the Parliament.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

Women MPs celebrate by distributing sweets after the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (women's reservation bill) by the Rajya Sabha in the special session.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

Smriti Irani hugs a fellow MP as they celebrate the clearance of Women's Reservation Bill.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

Women MPs distribute sweets to reporters as they share the joy of Women's Reservation Bill passage.

|

Credit: PTI Photo

PM Narendra Modi joins his hands to show his happiness after the clearance of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Bill  in the Parliament.

|

Credit: PTI Photo