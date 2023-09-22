Women's Reservation Bill Passed in Parliament, Women MPs celebrate with PM Modi

DH Web Desk
Women MPs felicitate PM Modi while celebrating the historic passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (women's reservation bill) by the Rajya Sabha in the special session of the Parliament.
Credit: PTI Photo
Women MPs celebrate by distributing sweets after the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (women's reservation bill) by the Rajya Sabha in the special session.
Credit: PTI Photo
Smriti Irani hugs a fellow MP as they celebrate the clearance of Women's Reservation Bill.
Credit: PTI Photo
Women MPs distribute sweets to reporters as they share the joy of Women's Reservation Bill passage.
Credit: PTI Photo
PM Narendra Modi joins his hands to show his happiness after the clearance of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Bill in the Parliament.
Credit: PTI Photo