World leaders arrive in Delhi for G20 Summit

DH Web Desk

US President Joe Biden was received by Union Minister of State V K Singh.

|

Credit: PTI

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was received by Union minister Ashwini Choubey.

|

Credit: PTI

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol landed to a rousing welcome.

|

Credit: PTI

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport to attend the G20 summit, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PIB

A smiling IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva danced to the beat of the music at the airport.

|

Credit: PTI

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh.

|

Credit: X/@MEAIndia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was received by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

|

Credit: X/@MEAIndia

UN Secretary General Antonia Guterres, who also landed in Delhi to attend the Summit, was received by officials of the world body.

|

Credit: PTI

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni received by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje.

|

Credit: X/@MEAIndia

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez arrives at the airport ahead of the G20 Summit.

|

Credit: PTI

Comoros President Azali Assoumani also witnessed a rousing welcome.

|

Credit: PTI

Deputy Prime Minister of Oman Sayyid Asaad arrives at Palam Airforce Airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PIB

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau arrives at Palam Airforce Airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.

|

Credit: PTI