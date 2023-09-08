World leaders arrive in Delhi for G20 Summit

DH Web Desk
US President Joe Biden was received by Union Minister of State V K Singh.
Credit: PTI
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was received by Union minister Ashwini Choubey.
Credit: PTI
President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol landed to a rousing welcome.
Credit: PTI
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport to attend the G20 summit, in New Delhi.
Credit: PIB
A smiling IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva danced to the beat of the music at the airport.
Credit: PTI
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh.
Credit: X/@MEAIndia
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was received by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
Credit: X/@MEAIndia
UN Secretary General Antonia Guterres, who also landed in Delhi to attend the Summit, was received by officials of the world body.
Credit: PTI
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni received by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje.
Credit: X/@MEAIndia
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez arrives at the airport ahead of the G20 Summit.
Credit: PTI
Comoros President Azali Assoumani also witnessed a rousing welcome.
Credit: PTI
Deputy Prime Minister of Oman Sayyid Asaad arrives at Palam Airforce Airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.
Credit: PIB
Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau arrives at Palam Airforce Airport ahead of the G20 Summit, in New Delhi.
Credit: PTI