5 best places to visit in August in India

NP Jayaraman
Lonavala and Khandala: These hill stations near Mumbai offer picturesque landscapes, lush greenery, and pleasant weather. Enjoy scenic views, visit Bhushi Dam, explore the Karla and Bhaja Caves, and savour delicious local snacks.
DH Pool Photo
Mahabaleshwar: Known for its strawberry farms and beautiful viewpoints, Mahabaleshwar is a perfect getaway for a peaceful staycation. Enjoy boating in Venna Lake, trek to Pratapgad Fort, and indulge in strawberry delights.
Getty Images
Goa: The pristine beaches, vibrant nightlife, and water sports make Goa a popular destination for staycations. Enjoy the beach life, visit forts and churches, and try out some Goan cuisine.
Getty Images
Udaipur, Rajasthan: Experience royal hospitality and admire the magnificent palaces and lakes in Udaipur. Boat rides on Lake Pichola and exploring City Palace are must-do activities.
DH Pool Photo
Puducherry: This coastal town offers a blend of French and Indian cultures. Enjoy strolling through the charming streets, visit Auroville, and relax on the serene beaches.
Getty Images