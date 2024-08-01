5 Indian brands featured in 'World's 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams'

DH Web Desk
Mumbai's K Rustom & Co's 'Ice Cream Sandwich'
This legendary Iranian ice cream parlour has been serving the yummiest, freshest ice-cream sandwich since 1953. it is consisting of ice cream between two biscuits.
Credit: Instagram/@hungryrishi
Corner House's 'Death by Chocolate'
Famous for their ice creams, this flavor is known for its rich, indulgent chocolate experience.
Credit: Instagram/@cornerhouseicecreams
Natural Ice Cream's Tender Coconut
A refreshing and tropical treat, this ice cream highlights the delicate and subtle flavour of tender coconut.
Credit: Naturals
Apsara Ice Cream's 'Guava Ice Cream'
Made from Allahabadi pink guavas, this ice cream gives an unforgettable taste that will remind you of childhood’s most adored flavor.
Credit: Instagram/@apsaraicecreams
Pabbas' Gadbad
A burst of diverse flavours, this ice cream captures the taste of India.
Credit: Instagram/@pabbasidealcafe_official