5 Indian brands featured in 'World's 100 Most Iconic Ice Creams'

DH Web Desk

Mumbai's K Rustom & Co's 'Ice Cream Sandwich'

This legendary Iranian ice cream parlour has been serving the yummiest, freshest ice-cream sandwich since 1953. it is consisting of ice cream between two biscuits.

Credit: Instagram/@hungryrishi

Corner House's 'Death by Chocolate'

Famous for their ice creams, this flavor is known for its rich, indulgent chocolate experience.

Credit: Instagram/@cornerhouseicecreams

Natural Ice Cream's Tender Coconut

A refreshing and tropical treat, this ice cream highlights the delicate and subtle flavour of tender coconut.

Credit: Naturals

Apsara Ice Cream's 'Guava Ice Cream'

Made from Allahabadi pink guavas, this ice cream gives an unforgettable taste that will remind you of childhood’s most adored flavor.

Credit: Instagram/@apsaraicecreams

Pabbas' Gadbad

A burst of diverse flavours, this ice cream captures the taste of India.

Credit: Instagram/@pabbasidealcafe_official