Arshina Sumbul: Things to know about Miss Grand India 2023

DH Web Desk

Arshina Sumbul is a fashion model from Jaipur who has completed her bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications. Besides her studies, she started her career in modeling and pageants.

Arshina participated in Glamanand Supermodel India 2022, where she was the Runner-up. She came back once again in 2023 and eventually won the pageant to be crowned as Miss Grand India.

Arshina is also an aspiring actor and has been a part of many Television commercials for brands, including ‘Dove', ‘Coca-Cola’ etc.

Arshina is now a primary beauty pageant Title holder and also a well-known model in India.

Arshina grew up in a Muslim household, and her parents have been a massive support for her.

