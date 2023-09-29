Arshina Sumbul: Things to know about Miss Grand India 2023

DH Web Desk
Arshina Sumbul is a fashion model from Jaipur who has completed her bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications. Besides her studies, she started her career in modeling and pageants.
Credit: Instagram/@arshinasumbul
Arshina participated in Glamanand Supermodel India 2022, where she was the Runner-up. She came back once again in 2023 and eventually won the pageant to be crowned as Miss Grand India.
Arshina is also an aspiring actor and has been a part of many Television commercials for brands, including ‘Dove', ‘Coca-Cola’ etc.
Arshina is now a primary beauty pageant Title holder and also a well-known model in India.
Arshina grew up in a Muslim household, and her parents have been a massive support for her.
