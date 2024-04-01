Bengaluru Water Crisis: 5 Effective methods to conserve water

DH Web Desk
Practice Water-Efficient Habits
Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth, shaving, or washing dishes by hand. This simple habit can save gallons of water each day.
Credit: Pexels
Water Plants Wisely
Water plants and gardens in the early morning or late evening to minimize evaporation. One can also opt for drip irrigation or soaker hoses to target the roots directly and avoid watering paved areas.
Credit: Pexels
Reuse Water
Collect and reuse water from activities such as washing fruits and vegetables, cooking, or rinsing dishes to mop floors, water plants or flush toilets.
Credit: Pexels
Take Shorter/Alternate Showers
Reduce your shower time and save water. Aim for showers that last no longer than five minutes. Consider installing a water-saving showerhead to further reduce water usage without sacrificing water pressure.
Credit: Pexels
Rainwater Harvesting
Install rain barrels or cisterns to collect rainwater from your roof for use in watering plants, washing outdoor surfaces, or other non-potable water needs.
Credit: DH Pool Photo