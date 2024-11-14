Best Restaurants in India: 8 Bengaluru eateries make it to country's Top 50 rankings

DH Web Desk
Rank 17| Naru Noodle Bar
A blend of Japanese and Indian flavours, this restaurant adds a unique twist to traditional tastes.
Credit: Instagram/@eatnaru
Rank 20| Wabi Sabi - The Oberoi
Offering Japanese fine dining with unique Indian touches, the restaurant is best known for its refreshed series of signature sushi rolls, small plates and salads.
Credit: Instagram/@theoberoibengaluru
Rank 27| Navu Bengaluru
Primarily a dinner joint, this restaurant offers a fine dining experience with authentic and flavourful dishes.
Credit: Instagram/@navuproject
Rank 31| Lupa Bengaluru
Lupa is celebrated for their classic European flavours with contemporary flair.
Credit: Instagram/@thelupagram
Rank 32| Bengaluru Oota Company, Bengaluru
With just five tables, this restaurant offers a specially curated meal as per the dietary preferences.
Credit: Instagram/@bengaluruoota
Rank 39| Karavalli, Vivanta Bengaluru
A modern twist on southern and western coastal flavours, this restaurant highlights the cooking techniques along with a diverse selection of recipes from all the coastal communities.
Credit: Instagram/@karavalli.taj
Rank 40| Bar Spirit Forward
Along with its irresistible drinks, this place is best known for its lip-smacking dishes and low-lighting atmosphere.
Credit: Instagram/@barspiritforward.blr
Rank 41| Farmlore
Rooted in locavore traditions, this fine-dining space — set on 37 acres of farmland — has a seasonal menu with fusion influences.
Credit: Instagram/@farmlore.in