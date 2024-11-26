Black Friday Sale 2024: 5 Best home appliance offers you can't miss

DH Web Desk
Air Purifiers
As air pollution continues to rise, especially in northern states, air purifiers have become an essential household item. Brands like Eureka Forbes, Honeywell, and others are offering discounts of 50%–60% on these advanced products.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Vaccum Cleaners
Dreame Technology is offering attractive discounts on some of its premium products this Black Friday sale. Customers can purchase a range of vacuum cleaners, personal grooming, and hair styling products at up to 70% off.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Washing Machines
Retailers such as Croma, Reliance, and other stores are offering huge discounts on washing machines from various brands. If you're considering an upgrade, now is the perfect time to take advantage of these deals.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Dishwashers
Huge discounts are being offered on dishwashers, which have emerged as a highly sought-after household product. In recent years, dishwashers have become one of the home appliances most enquired about.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Smart TVs
Top TV brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Hisense, and TCL are offering huge discounts on your favourite OLED and LED models in various sizes. Customers searching for top-notch performance will find these sets to be a fantastic deal during the sale.
Credit: PTI