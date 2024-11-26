Black Friday Sale 2024: Fantastic deals for women with amazing discounts

DH Web Desk
Jewellery
ORRA Fine Jewellery, India’s leading diamond jewellery brand, is offering a flat 25% off on select pieces from its exquisite collection this Black Friday.
Credit: Instagram/@orrajewellery
Hair Care and Styling System
Haircare and styling systems are up for grabs. From dryers to smoothing, curling, and volumizing, these advanced technology products are ideal for women looking for professional-grade styling tools at an affordable price during the sale.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Handbags
Kaamna, a luxury accessories brand for women, is offering 50% discounts on selected products on Black Friday Deals.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Eyewear
Voyage Eyewear, a leading brand known for its stylish and premium sunglasses, has announced lucrative deals on Black Friday. With unbeatable discounts, the sale is perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their eyewear collection.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Ornaments
For jewellery lovers, Touch925 offers the perfect destination, where self-expression meets high-end luxury. Dedicated to delivering unmatched quality and exquisite designs, the brand aims to be the premier name in silver jewellery, making luxury accessible to all and inspiring individuals to embrace the lasting beauty of silver.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Fashion wear
Zlaata, an elite fashion brand, is offering lucrative discounts on a variety of trendy and stylish apparel.
Credit: Instagram/@zlaata_fashion