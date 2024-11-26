Black Friday Sale 2024: Glam Up with the Best Makeup & Skincare deals

DH Web Desk
Anastasia Beverly Hills India
Anastasia Beverly Hills is offering a flat 20% discount on all orders. Customers can explore their range of products at their stores.
Credit: Instagram/@anastasiabeverlyhills_india
Laneige
Explore the finest of Laneige Korean skincare with incredible deals, including a flat 20% discount on full-sized products.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Innisfree
Glow like never before with Innisfree’s Korean beauty products. Get up to 30% off and an extra 10% on orders exceeding ₹1799 directly from their website during the Black Friday Sale.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Enjoy incredible discounts on your favorite brand for achieving a salon-like glow at home. Get up to 20% off on all purchases from the O3+ official website, plus an additional 5% off on orders over Rs. 2199.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Revlon
Revlon presents a special Buy 2, Get 1 Free offer on their full range of products. Make the most of the offer and elevate your beauty kit with their essentials.
Credit: Instagram/@revlon_india