Celebrities shine bright at Tira Store Launch; See Pictures

DH Web Desk
Kareena Kapoor Khan wowed in all black outfit.
Credit: Tira Beauty
Arjun Kapoor made heads turn with every step.
Credit: Tira Beauty
Suhana Khan was the cynosure of all eyes in a blue pantsuit.
Credit: Tira Beauty
Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput looked picture perfect at the store launch.
Credit: PTI
Kiara Advani looked ravishing in red ensemble.
Credit: Tira Beauty
Nita Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal pose for a photo on their arrival.
Credit: PTI
Celebrity couple Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao attend Tira's flagship store launch in Mumbai.
Credit: PTI
Shalini Passi wore a satin ruffle tie-up dress for the store launch.
Credit: Tira Beauty
Triptii Dimri graced the store launch in a red latex midi dress.
Credit: Tira Beauty
Maheep Kapoor graced the store launch in black designer outit.
Credit: Tira Beauty