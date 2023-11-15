Chhath Puja 2023: 5 puja snacks to try this year

DH Web Desk
Thekua: A sweet and crunchy cookie made with wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee.
Credit: Instagram/@datingfoodforever
Kachri: A traditional Bihari snack, this is made from powdered black gram (urad dal) mixed with spices. It is deep-fried to make crispy and served with spicy chutney.
Credit: Instagram/@recipe_with_yum_1
Dhuska: Another famous deep-fried snack made from rice and lentil batter. It's crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, usually served with chutney.
Credit: Instagram/@soni_kii_rasoi
Ghugni: Ghugni is a popular street food in Bihar and is made from dried yellow peas cooked with spices and often garnished with chopped onions, green chilies, and coriander leaves.
Credit: Instagram/@atanurrannaghar
Sattu Paratha: Sattu, roasted gram flour, is a staple in Bihar. it is made with a wheat dough with a stuffing of mixture of roasted gram flour, herbs, and spices.
Credit: Instagram/@lapetitchef