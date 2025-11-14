Children's Day 2025: 5 Audiobooks every young listener needs to hear

DH Web Desk
Champak Series
Dive into the enduring charm of Champak tales! These lighthearted stories, including favorites like The King of Misers and Monts Gets a Role, feature lovable characters and gentle life lessons. Blending humor and imagination in a bite-sized format, these tales make classic storytelling easy and delightful, perfect for bedtime or on-the-go listening.
Credit: Audible
Remember to Dream, Ebere
If you seek a story celebrating hope and imagination, look no further than Remember to Dream, Ebere. Written and told by Cynthia Erivo, the book chronicles a loving mother guiding her daughter's imagination, turning bedtime into a source of magical dreams. It serves as a beautiful reminder that belief empowers big dreams.
Credit: Audible
Busy Betty
Written and narrated by Reese Witherspoon, this story features the bright, energetic girl Betty, who is always on the go. When she tries to bathe her dog, Frank, just before her friend Mae arrives, Betty discovers the task is much harder than she expected. With Mae's help, she learns that perseverance, teamwork, and creativity can make anything possible. The story celebrates hard work and the power of collaboration.
Credit: Audible
Inni and Bobo Find Each Other
Written by Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, this is a tender story of love and belonging. It centers on Little Inni, who adores puppies, and her instant connection with Bobo, a scruffy, floppy-eared dog she meets at an adoption center. Their lives are instantly changed. As their friendship deepens, the tale beautifully captures the magic of empathy, acceptance, and the joy of finding a connection that feels like home.
Credit: Audible
Ed Finds a Home
Written and narrated by Alia Bhatt, Ed Finds a Home is the heartwarming tale of Ed, a neglected dog searching for shelter, and Alia, a lonely girl with the unique ability to hear animals. When Alia offers safety, an instant bond of friendship and belonging blossoms between them. Their story is a gentle reminder of the power of kindness and compassion."
Credit: Audible