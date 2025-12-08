'Cool' fashion | 5 actors show how to turn winter layers into extraordinary looks

DH Web Desk
Alia Bhatt
Alia shows how to balance cuteness with style in a black overcoat and red midi dress, topping off her look with a beanie. A warm cup of coffee and a stroll down the streets is just what feels right this winter.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Kriti Sanon
Kriti brings a pop of colour to her winter wardrobe. She simply pairs light blue denim with a neon jacket and tops her look with a grey beanie and black gloves – bringing a refreshing energy to her ensemble.
Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon
Pooja Hegde
Pooja looks straight out of a Hollywood movie, decked up in layers of winter wear, topped with a chic brown trench coat, a warm and heavy shawl and brown gloves – all while showing what it means to be winter-ready.
Credit: Instagram/@hegdepooja
Triptii Dimri
Opting for a warm palette, the Spirit actress chose a cosy, deep pink sweater contrasted by sharp black trousers. The look was perfectly functional yet fashionable, completed with black gloves and a woollen beanie for optimal layering.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Diana Penty
Diana keeps it chic in a black coat dress paired with black slim-fit pants and topped off with maroon thigh-high boots, just the right winter drama. Keeping the jewellery department minimal, the actress lets her outfit speak volumes.
Credit: Special Arrangement