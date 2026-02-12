Date night fashion for women: Celebrity-inspired outfits to slay this Valentine’s Day

DH Web Desk
Ananya Panday
Ananya commands total attention in a fiery, backless red jumpsuit featuring intricate knotted details. By pairing the look with a sleek bun, chunky modern jewels, and matching stilettos, she provides the ultimate blueprint for "all eyes on you" date night glamour.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Pratibha Ranta
Draped in a textured, off-shoulder mini, Pratibha brings a doll-like charm to the season. The structured silhouette and statement jewellery create a playful yet sophisticated vibe, perfectly complemented by her effortless, wavy locks.
Credit: Instagram/@pratibha_ranta
Sahher Bambba
Sahher perfectly captures the Valentine’s vibe in a sleeveless, floral bodycon that balances elegance with allure. Paired with loose waves, glamorous makeup, and contemporary jewels, the look is a romantic masterclass.
Credit: Instagram/@sahherbambba
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya is a vision in a bold red co-ord, radiating effortless confidence. The sleek, modern silhouette takes center stage, paired with minimal glam for a look that defines cool.
Credit: Instagram/@shanayakapoor02
Diana Penty
Diana steals the show in a deep maroon sleeveless set featuring a pleated skirt and a daring thigh slit. With a dramatic neck scarf and sleek, straight hair, she proves that sophisticated fashion is all in the details.
Credit: Instagram/@dianapenty