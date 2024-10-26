Diwali 2024: Celebrate the festival with these delicious air-fryer recipes

DH Web Desk
Coconut barfi is a traditional Indian delicacy crafted with coconut, sugar, milk, and cardamom. It is a beloved dessert regularly made for Diwali celebrations.
Carrot (Gajar) Halwa is a well-loved dessert often prepared during Diwali. This sweet treat is particularly popular as winter begins, thanks to its low-fat content, vegetarian appeal, ease of preparation, moderate shelf life, and delightful taste.
Another extremely popular sweet on Diwali, gujiyas symbolize the essence of joy and the festive spirit.
A popular Indian treat, Shakarpara is made with basic ingredients such as flour and sugar, creating a delightful, sweet biscuit snack.
Nankhatai, a beloved Diwali biscuit, is a traditional Indian shortbread cookie infused with cardamom. Made from semolina, butter, and fine wheat flour, they’re commonly glazed with egg wash and garnished with dry fruits or jam
