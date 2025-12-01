5 Bollywood-inspired Little Black Dresses that are pure fashion goals

DH Web Desk
Malaika Arora
Malaika showcases the "less is more" philosophy in a sleek black slip dress. The satin-like fabric falls beautifully, and the simple silhouette gives off an air of effortless cool.
Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Jacqueline Fernandez
In a perfect LBD, Jacqueline nailed vintage elegance. The black dress featured a deep V, an off-shoulder neckline, structured shoulders, and an asymmetrical hemline.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
Disha Patani
Disha injects a whimsical twist into the classic LBD, opting for a strapless black velvet design adorned with red, heart-shaped embellishments. The playful detailing balances the figure-hugging silhouette, resulting in a look that is both sophisticated and fun.
Credit: Instagram/@dishapatani
Harnaaz Sandhu
Channeling a contemporary romantic vibe, Harnaaz chooses a ribbed knit LBD with a flattering fit-and-flare shape and long sleeves. The dress’s versatility shines through thanks to the intricate, jeweled infinity neckline.
Credit: Instagram/@harnaazsandhu_03
Giorgia Andriani
In a sculptural black mini dress, Giorgia’s asymmetrical silhouette and dramatic ruching command attention. Textured fabric and ruffles add depth and movement.
Credit: Instagram/@giorgia.andriani22