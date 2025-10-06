5 times Aditi Rao Hydari stunned us with her jaw-dropping ethnic looks

DH Web Desk
Vibrant Orange Saree
Aditi turned heads in a striking orange saree adorned with delicate pink floral detailing, a stunning creation by Raw Mango. She paired it with a deep pink blouse featuring a modest V-neck and intricate embroidery, creating an effortlessly graceful look.
Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari
Heavily Embellished Lehenga
Aditi stunned in a gold lehenga with intricate zari work, paired with a V-neck blouse and tissue dupatta. A sleek bun, bold red lips, and heavy jhumkas completed her regal look.
Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari
Emerald Green Suit
In an emerald green Raw Mango kurta with gold accents, Aditi kept it refined yet striking. She paired the look with metallic jhumkas, minimal rings, and soft, glowing makeup.
Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari
Black Anarkali
In a full-black Sabyasachi anarkali with an ornate border and net dupatta, Aditi embraced classic elegance. She finished the look with bold earrings and muted makeup.
Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari
Ombre Saree
Aditi looked radiant in a pink ombre Raw Mango saree with subtle gold accents and lace detailing. She styled it with jhumkas, kadas, and soft wavy hair for a timeless look.
Credit: Instagram/@aditiraohydari