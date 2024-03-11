96th Academy Awards: Handsome Hunks on the Oscar red carpet

DH Web Desk

Colman Domingo looked sharp in a double-breasted Louis Vuitton tuxedo with slightly flared trousers.

Credit: Reuters

Ryan Gosling opted for an all-black outfit for the Oscars.

Credit: Reuters

Jack Quaid looked sharp in a well-fitted velvet suit.

Credit: Reuters

Sterling K. Brown made a lasting impression on the red carpet in this navy suit.

Credit: Reuters

Simu Liu exuded sophistication in this kimono-inspired suit.

Credit: Reuters

Christian Friedel walked the red carpet in a deep plum suit.

Credit: Reuters

American actor John Magaro looked dapper in a black outfit.

Credit: Reuters

Taylor Zakhar Perez charmed everyone in a dusty blue Prada suit.

Credit: Reuters

Omar Rudberg wowed all in a shirtless black suit with matching dress shoes.

Credit: Reuters