96th Academy Awards: Handsome Hunks on the Oscar red carpet

DH Web Desk
Colman Domingo looked sharp in a double-breasted Louis Vuitton tuxedo with slightly flared trousers.
Credit: Reuters
Ryan Gosling opted for an all-black outfit for the Oscars.
Credit: Reuters
Jack Quaid looked sharp in a well-fitted velvet suit.
Credit: Reuters
Sterling K. Brown made a lasting impression on the red carpet in this navy suit.
Credit: Reuters
Simu Liu exuded sophistication in this kimono-inspired suit.
Credit: Reuters
Christian Friedel walked the red carpet in a deep plum suit.
Credit: Reuters
American actor John Magaro looked dapper in a black outfit.
Credit: Reuters
Taylor Zakhar Perez charmed everyone in a dusty blue Prada suit.
Credit: Reuters
Omar Rudberg wowed all in a shirtless black suit with matching dress shoes.
Credit: Reuters