Ahan Shetty brings effortless elegance to New York Fashion Week at COS AW25

DH Web Desk
Border 2 actor Ahan Shetty made a striking appearance at New York Fashion Week, attending the COS AW25 runway show.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Styled by Rahul Vijay, Shetty embodied the Scandinavian brand’s signature codes of minimalism and sophistication in a look that perfectly reflected modern quiet luxury
Credit: Special Arrangement
Ahan attending the COS AW25 runway show.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Dressed head-to-toe in COS, Ahan opted for a refined charcoal cardigan layered over a crisp white shirt, paired with tailored trousers.
Credit: Special Arrangement
His look was elevated with sleek accessories from the brand, along with dark statement sunglasses that added a sharp, cosmopolitan edge.
Credit: Special Arrangement