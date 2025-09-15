Ahan Shetty brings effortless elegance to New York Fashion Week at COS AW25

DH Web Desk

Border 2 actor Ahan Shetty made a striking appearance at New York Fashion Week, attending the COS AW25 runway show.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Styled by Rahul Vijay, Shetty embodied the Scandinavian brand’s signature codes of minimalism and sophistication in a look that perfectly reflected modern quiet luxury

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Ahan attending the COS AW25 runway show.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Dressed head-to-toe in COS, Ahan opted for a refined charcoal cardigan layered over a crisp white shirt, paired with tailored trousers.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

His look was elevated with sleek accessories from the brand, along with dark statement sunglasses that added a sharp, cosmopolitan edge.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement