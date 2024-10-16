Alex Consani & Valentina Sampaio make history as 1st Victoria’s Secret trans models

DH Web Desk
Alex Consani walked the ramp in a Sequin Shimmer Bra Top and High-Waist Short Set at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in New York, US.
Credit: Instagram/@alexconsani
Model Valentina Sampaio sashayed down the runway in a Shine Triangle Bralette and V-String panty set.
Credit: X/@extratv
Model Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US
Credit: Reuters
Carla Bruni walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US
Credit: Reuters
Model Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US
Credit: Reuters
Model Ashley Graham walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US
Credit: Reuters
Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US
Credit: Reuters
Model Irina Shayk walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US
Credit: Reuters
Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US
Credit: Reuters
Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US
Credit: Reuters
Model Kate Moss walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US
Credit: Reuters
Model Imaan Hammam walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City.
Credit: Reuters
Model Tyra Banks walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US
Credit: Reuters
Model Taylor Hill walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US
Credit: Reuters
Model Joan Smalls walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US
Credit: Reuters
Model Doutzen Kroes walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US
Credit: Reuters
Tyla performs during the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US
Credit: Reuters
Model Grace Elizabeth walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US.
Credit: Reuters
Model Eva Herzigova walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City.
Credit: Reuters