Alex Consani & Valentina Sampaio make history as 1st Victoria’s Secret trans models

DH Web Desk

Alex Consani walked the ramp in a Sequin Shimmer Bra Top and High-Waist Short Set at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in New York, US.

Credit: Instagram/@alexconsani

Model Valentina Sampaio sashayed down the runway in a Shine Triangle Bralette and V-String panty set.

Credit: X/@extratv

Model Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US

Credit: Reuters

Carla Bruni walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US

Credit: Reuters

Model Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US

Credit: Reuters

Model Ashley Graham walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US

Credit: Reuters

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US

Credit: Reuters

Model Irina Shayk walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US

Credit: Reuters

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US

Credit: Reuters

Adriana Lima walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US

Credit: Reuters

Model Kate Moss walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US

Credit: Reuters

Model Imaan Hammam walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City.

Credit: Reuters

Model Tyra Banks walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US

Credit: Reuters

Model Taylor Hill walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US

Credit: Reuters

Model Joan Smalls walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US

Credit: Reuters

Model Doutzen Kroes walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US

Credit: Reuters

Tyla performs during the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US

Credit: Reuters

Model Grace Elizabeth walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City, US.

Credit: Reuters

Model Eva Herzigova walks the runway during the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City.

Credit: Reuters