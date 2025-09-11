Alia Bhatt & Wamiqa Gabbi to Ahsaas Channa: Actresses mastering the art of method dressing

DH Web Desk

Alia Bhatt

Alia embraced Gangubai’s spirit during promotions in a white printed saree and V-neck blouse. A sleek bun with a white rose and bold drop earrings completed her elegant, rooted look.

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Janhvi Kapoor

For Param Sundari promotions, Janhvi embraced her inner traditional diva with a South Indian twist. She wore a heavily embellished golden saree, paired with classic jewellery, a sleek bun, and fresh gajras.

Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor

Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa embraced '90s vintage charm in a printed saree paired with a V-neck blouse. She kept it simple with a wrapped hairstyle using matching fabric and minimal accessories to complete the retro vibe.

Credit: Instagram/@wamiqagabbi

Ahsaas Channa

Channeling her Half CA vibe, Ahsaas wore wide-legged beige pants with a red-and-white striped shirt and black tie, giving off an academic edge. A black leather jacket and minimal jewellery added a raw yet refined finish.

Credit: Instagram/@ahsaassy_

Manushi Chhillar

Channeling the '80s, Manushi Chhillar wore a powder pink saree paired with a soft bun, delicate jewellery, and vintage-inspired eyewear for a timeless touch.

Credit: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar