Alia Bhatt & Wamiqa Gabbi to Ahsaas Channa: Actresses mastering the art of method dressing

Alia Bhatt
Alia embraced Gangubai’s spirit during promotions in a white printed saree and V-neck blouse. A sleek bun with a white rose and bold drop earrings completed her elegant, rooted look.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Janhvi Kapoor
For Param Sundari promotions, Janhvi embraced her inner traditional diva with a South Indian twist. She wore a heavily embellished golden saree, paired with classic jewellery, a sleek bun, and fresh gajras.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Wamiqa Gabbi
Wamiqa embraced '90s vintage charm in a printed saree paired with a V-neck blouse. She kept it simple with a wrapped hairstyle using matching fabric and minimal accessories to complete the retro vibe.
Credit: Instagram/@wamiqagabbi
Ahsaas Channa
Channeling her Half CA vibe, Ahsaas wore wide-legged beige pants with a red-and-white striped shirt and black tie, giving off an academic edge. A black leather jacket and minimal jewellery added a raw yet refined finish.
Credit: Instagram/@ahsaassy_
Manushi Chhillar
Channeling the '80s, Manushi Chhillar wore a powder pink saree paired with a soft bun, delicate jewellery, and vintage-inspired eyewear for a timeless touch.
Credit: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar