BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt channels old Hollywood glamour in a backless sequined Gucci dress

DH Web Desk

All eyes were on Alia Bhatt as she graced the BAFTA 2026 stage for the first time as a presenter.

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

The Jigra star turned heads at the 79th BAFTA Awards as she graced the red carpet in a silver gown that shimmered under the lights.

Credit: Instagram/@voguemagazine

With a high neckline and a white fur stole draped over her arms, she effortlessly blended a modern fit with a classic, sophisticated aesthetic.

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

She brought a stunning mix of poise and charm to the ceremony, leaving social media going gaga with her BAFTA appearance.

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Alia let her dress do the talking by keeping accessories subtle. With just a pair of small drop earrings, soft, glowing makeup, and gentle center-parted curls, proving that 'less is more' is still the ultimate power move on the red carpet.

Credit: BAFTA