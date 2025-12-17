Birthday special: Pratibha Ranta’s standout ethnic moments

DH Web Desk
Saree rich in zari work
Pratibha embraced festive elegance in a deep nude saree by A&R by Rhea Kapoor, highlighted by intricate zari work on the borders and a matching sleeveless blouse.
Credit: Instagram/@pratibha_ranta
Traditional salwar ensemble
Pratibha Ranta evoked timeless Mughal elegance in a beautifully detailed Ridhi Mehra ensemble. Featuring a shimmering short kurta, matching salwar, and a delicate tissue dupatta, the outfit struck a perfect balance between grandeur and softness.
Credit: Instagram/@pratibha_ranta
Subtle green saree
Draped in an elegant Ekaya Banaras creation, Pratibha showcased a soft green saree featuring delicate smocking and a shimmering thin border. To elevate the look, she paired the monochromatic ensemble with contrasting maroon beads and traditional kundan jewellery.
Credit: Instagram/@pratibha_ranta
Saree set with red gharara
Draped in a vibrant red gharara saree from Punit Balana Official, Pratibha showcased the perfect fusion of sparkle and style. The look was defined by meticulous coin embroidery and a heavy-work blouse, which she balanced perfectly by accessorising with just an elegant, stone-encrusted choker.
Credit: Instagram/@pratibha_ranta
Electric green saree
Pratibha stunned in a neon green drape from Sunaina Khera, elevated by a sequined blouse and delicate borders. Keeping her styling minimal, she opted for soft makeup and subtle kundan earrings, proving that even a "powerhouse" talent can master the art of the vibrant, minimalist aesthetic.
Credit: Instagram/@pratibha_ranta