Bollywood divas who rocked Manish Malhotra's 'Diffuse' collection

Janhvi Kapoor graced the stage in a dress from 'Diffuse', featuring a low neckline and her hair elegantly styled in a sleek bun.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld
Nushratt Baruccha embraced a bold look by pairing an oversized blazer with a shimmery abstract print with a matching skirt and a black corset.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld
Sara Ali Khan opted for a shimmery blazer with a belt and a matching top, completing the look with her hair tied in a stylish top knot.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld
Medha Rana elegantly styled the Aztec printed oversized blazer with a tie-up top and matching shorts. Her choice of statement earrings, and stunning makeup glam made her a true stunner in 'Diffuse.'
Credit: Instagram/@medhaarana
Tamannaah Bhatia wowed everyone in an oversized blazer dress with shimmery detailing that added a touch of glamour to her look.
Credit: Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld