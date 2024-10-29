Celebrate Diwali in style: 5 glamorous looks from Rakul Preet Singh that inspire

DH Web Desk
In a beige kurta set teamed with a lively green printed dupatta, Rakul exudes elegance. The thoughtfully chosen accessories elevate her outfit, making it an ideal source of festive inspiration.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
Rakul's elegance shines through in a luxurious black and gold outfit. The ensemble features a gold-embroidered neckline, a straight silhouette, and a striking blue and beige ombre, paired with a golden chudidar and a coordinating dupatta adorned with intricate borders.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
Blending tradition with a modern touch, Rakul dazzles in a white and blue sari, expertly paired with a stylish sleeveless blouse featuring intricate mirror work. The actress embodies grace and sophistication.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
Rakul looks stunning in an ivory embellished sharara set, elevating the standards of ethnic fashion. With this ensemble, Rakul Preet Singh exudes elegance and charm, making it hard to look away.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
This striking purple ensemble includes an oversized coat embellished with gold accents, beautifully paired with a blouse featuring matching designs. The long skirt, enhanced by a left slit, further elevates the magnificence of this regal look.
Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet