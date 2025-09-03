Deepika Padukone's Parisian look goes viral as she shines at LVMH Prize Final

DH Web Desk

Deepika Padukone has achieved another milestone by being named both an ambassador and jury member for Louis Vuitton at the 2025 LVMH Prize final.

|

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

In this role, Deepika represents India on the world stage, building on her reputation for redefining India's presence in international fashion and luxury.

|

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

As a global ambassador for the brand, Deepika stands alongside industry legends including Stella McCartney and Pharrell Williams.

|

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

She took to social media and dropped some pictures from the event, giving the audience a peek into her Parisian look.

|

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

For the event, the diva is seen wearing a vibrant fringe mini skirt paired with a stylish shirt.

|

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

She balanced the silhouette with a stunning gold mini-skirt featuring a long, flowing fringe.

|

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Her pictures from the event is going viral on social media with fans and critics praising her look for the event.

|

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone