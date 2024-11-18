Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig crowned Miss Universe 2024 in historic win

DH Web Desk
Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig has won the Miss Universe title for 2024, securing the first-ever win for her country in the international beauty competition.
Chidimma Adetshina of Nigeria secured second place.
Maria Fernanda Beltran of Mexico came in third in the contest.
Theilvig, an animal protection advocate who works in the diamond selling business, was crowned by Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua.
Rhea Singha, who represented India at the 73rd edition of the competition, was called into the list of top 30 contestants.
The gala, hosted for the third time in Mexico, also had first-time representatives in countries such as Belarus, Eritrea, Guinea, Macau, the Maldives, Moldova, and Uzbekistan.
