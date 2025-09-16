Disha Patani's bold black dress creates a frenzy online

DH Web Desk
Bollywood actress Disha Patani is known for setting social media ablaze with her stunning visuals.
Credit: Instagram/@dishapatani
Whether it’s a high-fashion photoshoot, a fashion appearance, or a casual outing, Disha regularly stuns her followers with her striking looks and magnetic presence.
Credit: Instagram/@dishapatani
Recently, the diva gave her fans a peek from her appearance at the Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 show by Veronica Leoni in New York City.
Credit: Instagram/@dishapatani
Even with global icons such as Jungkook from BTS, Emily Ratajkowski, and Lily Collins in attendance, Disha turned heads with her ensemble that perfectly balanced minimalism and allure.
Credit: Instagram/@dishapatani
She made jaws drop in a stunning, backless black slip dress that had all eyes on her.
Credit: Instagram/@dishapatani
Her appearance perfectly complemented the svelte beauty’s alluring presence.
Credit: Instagram/@dishapatani
With its plunging neckline and daring backless crisscross design, the strappy spaghetti-strap dress stole the spotlight online.
Credit: Instagram/@dishapatani
Staying true to Calvin Klein’s iconic minimalist aesthetic, Disha completed the look with black strappy heels and delicate stud earrings.
Credit: Instagram/@dishapatani