Divya Aggarwal unveils its FW’23 collection ‘Queen of Hearts’

DH Web Desk
The Luxury Fusion Fashion Label Divya Aggarwal unveiled the exquisite Queen of Hearts – FW’23 collection.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Drawing inspiration from the ‘Queen’ symbol found in decks of cards, poker and more, this collection seamlessly blends with the spirit of the Indian festive season with its versatile yet traditional designs.
Credit: Instagram/@bydivyaaggarwal
Beyond fashion, the Queen of Hearts is a movement empowering woman to boldly articulate their identity and grace with the delicate designs.
Credit: Instagram/@bydivyaaggarwal
The FW’23 collection by Divya Aggarwal unfolds 40 versatile ensembles grouped into three themes: Coronet, Chandelle, and Candelabrum.
Credit: Instagram/@bydivyaaggarwal
Tailored for women to effortlessly explore diverse styles, this collection encourages to embrace the distinct identity of each woman with poise and elegance.
Credit: Instagram/@bydivyaaggarwal
The Queen of Hearts collection pays tribute to various facets of queens symbolically connecting it to power, authority, sophistication, refinement and the profound emotion towards ‘love’.
Credit: Instagram/@bydivyaaggarwal