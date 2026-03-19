Eid 2026: Ace your style with these celebrity-approved traditional outfits

DH Web Desk
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim brings a casual touch to a violet kurta loaded with fine embroidery and zari work all around the neckline. The actor layered his kurta with a matching dupatta, bringing a royal twist to the overall ensemble.
Credit: Instagram/@iak
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth dazzles in a pink short kurta featuring colourful detailing and sequin work, paired effortlessly with white pajamas.
Credit: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
Meezaan Jafri
Meezaan Jafri stuns in a black kurta with white neckline embroidery paired with a white pathani salwar.
Credit: Instagram/@meezaanj
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid is the definition of ethnic excellence in a crisp black kurta. The heavy, vibrant embroidery on the neckline and sleeves provides a striking contrast, perfectly balanced by straight-cut pajamas and polished brown mojaris.
Credit: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
Vicky Kaushal
Keeping it refined and regal, Vicky Kaushal pairs a black embroidered kurta with matching straight pants and mojaris.
Credit: Instagram/@vickykaushal09