Emmy Awards 2024: Best dressed celebs on the red carpet

DH Web Desk
Camila Morrone lopoked sizzling hot in a red Versace gown with a train.
Credit: Reuters
Taraji P Henson made heads turn in a sultry sleeveless purple gown with a bodice cutout.
Credit: Reuters
Jessica Chastain looked fabulous in a custom Gucci floor length gown.
Credit: Reuters
Elizabeth Debicki walked the red carpet in a regal Dior burgundy velvet column gown.
Credit: Instagram/@elizabethdebickinators
Rachel Brosnahan rocked a purple Versace corset gown, with a high slit in the front.
Credit: Reuters
Ayo Edebiri looked stunning in a sculptural strapless black leather Louis Vuitton gown.
Credit: Reuters
Janelle James also opted for a similar look in a crimson Rodarte gown.
Credit: Reuters
Jennifer Coolidge hit the red carpet in a gauzy black pleated gown with sheer sleeves and a bronze pattern.
Credit: Reuters
Succession star Sarah Snook looked radiant in a red draped Vivienne Westwood ball gown with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with a sparkling choker.
Credit: Reuters
Katherine Heigl channelled Old Hollywood in a strapless red Reem Acra gown with a brooch.
Credit: Reuters
Sabrina Impacciatore was seen walking the red carpet in a bold black dress.
Credit: Reuters