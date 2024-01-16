Emmy Awards 2024: Best dressed celebs on the red carpet

DH Web Desk

Camila Morrone lopoked sizzling hot in a red Versace gown with a train.

Credit: Reuters

Taraji P Henson made heads turn in a sultry sleeveless purple gown with a bodice cutout.

Credit: Reuters

Jessica Chastain looked fabulous in a custom Gucci floor length gown.

Credit: Reuters

Elizabeth Debicki walked the red carpet in a regal Dior burgundy velvet column gown.

Credit: Instagram/@elizabethdebickinators

Rachel Brosnahan rocked a purple Versace corset gown, with a high slit in the front.

Credit: Reuters

Ayo Edebiri looked stunning in a sculptural strapless black leather Louis Vuitton gown.

Credit: Reuters

Janelle James also opted for a similar look in a crimson Rodarte gown.

Credit: Reuters

Jennifer Coolidge hit the red carpet in a gauzy black pleated gown with sheer sleeves and a bronze pattern.

Credit: Reuters

Succession star Sarah Snook looked radiant in a red draped Vivienne Westwood ball gown with a plunging neckline. She completed her look with a sparkling choker.

Credit: Reuters

Katherine Heigl channelled Old Hollywood in a strapless red Reem Acra gown with a brooch.

Credit: Reuters

Sabrina Impacciatore was seen walking the red carpet in a bold black dress.

Credit: Reuters