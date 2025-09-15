Emmy Awards 2025: Celebrities who served style and elegance on the red carpet

DH Web Desk
The flowing train of the Blackpink singer and White Lotus star Lisa’s dreamy Lever Couture outfit looked strikingly similar to a 6-foot roll of bubble gum.
Sydney Sweeney
In Oscar de la Renta, Sweeney added a romantic touch with heart-shaped jewellery.
Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega took “dripping with jewels” to a whole new level in her shimmering Sarah Burton for Givenchy ensemble.
Selena Gomez
It was a fashion high for Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez, who stunned in a figure-hugging red Louis Vuitton gown.
Anna Sawai
Anna Sawai turned heads in a black Giorgio Armani Prive gown featuring sparkling crystal embroidery on tulle and a dramatic bow accentuating her shoulder.
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal, star of The Last of Us, rocked a double-breasted suit that had everyone doing a double take.
Presumed Innocent star Ruth Negga wore a dress whose swirling design subtly echoed the rich hues and patterns of upscale stationery.
Noah Wyle
Noah Wyle wore a tuxedo by Figs—a brand best known for its medical scrubs—bringing an unexpected twist to the red carpet.
Cristin Milioti
Megan Stalter
Megan Stalter turned heads by accessorizing her laid-back Hanes and Levi’s look with a bag bearing a striking “cease fire” message.
Jeff Hiller
Jeff Hiller, dressed in a pink brocade Dear Tyler suit with pearl trim, evoked the refined style of uptown ladies who lunch.
Natasha Rothwell
The sweeping, dark silhouette of Natasha Rothwell’s Ines Di Santo ballgown, from White Lotus, seemed to capture the infinite mystery of outer space.
Parker Posey
With its tiered skirt edged in delicate lace that looked like frosting, Parker Posey’s Valentino gown evoked the sweet elegance of a wedding cake.
Charlotte Le Bon
Charlotte Le Bon turned heads in a figure-hugging silver chainmail dress by Courreges.
