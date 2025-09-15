Emmy Awards 2025: Celebrities who served style and elegance on the red carpet

DH Web Desk

Lisa

The flowing train of the Blackpink singer and White Lotus star Lisa’s dreamy Lever Couture outfit looked strikingly similar to a 6-foot roll of bubble gum.

Credit: Reuters

Sydney Sweeney

In Oscar de la Renta, Sweeney added a romantic touch with heart-shaped jewellery.

Credit: Reuters

Jenna Ortega

Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega took “dripping with jewels” to a whole new level in her shimmering Sarah Burton for Givenchy ensemble.

Credit: Reuters

Selena Gomez

It was a fashion high for Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez, who stunned in a figure-hugging red Louis Vuitton gown.

Credit: Reuters

Anna Sawai

Anna Sawai turned heads in a black Giorgio Armani Prive gown featuring sparkling crystal embroidery on tulle and a dramatic bow accentuating her shoulder.

Credit: Reuters

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal, star of The Last of Us, rocked a double-breasted suit that had everyone doing a double take.

Credit: Reuters

Ruth Negga

Presumed Innocent star Ruth Negga wore a dress whose swirling design subtly echoed the rich hues and patterns of upscale stationery.

Credit: Reuters

Noah Wyle

Noah Wyle wore a tuxedo by Figs—a brand best known for its medical scrubs—bringing an unexpected twist to the red carpet.

Credit: Reuters

Cristin Milioti

Credit: Reuters

Megan Stalter

Megan Stalter turned heads by accessorizing her laid-back Hanes and Levi’s look with a bag bearing a striking “cease fire” message.

Credit: Reuters

Jeff Hiller

Jeff Hiller, dressed in a pink brocade Dear Tyler suit with pearl trim, evoked the refined style of uptown ladies who lunch.

Credit: Reuters

Natasha Rothwell

The sweeping, dark silhouette of Natasha Rothwell’s Ines Di Santo ballgown, from White Lotus, seemed to capture the infinite mystery of outer space.

Credit: Reuters

Parker Posey

With its tiered skirt edged in delicate lace that looked like frosting, Parker Posey’s Valentino gown evoked the sweet elegance of a wedding cake.

Credit: Reuters

Charlotte Le Bon

Charlotte Le Bon turned heads in a figure-hugging silver chainmail dress by Courreges.

Credit: Reuters