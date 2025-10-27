From Aishwarya to Priyanka to Alia: Indian divas who took global fashion by storm

DH Web Desk
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week
Aishwarya kicked off Paris Fashion Week at the L’Oreal Paris Le Defile show, walking the ramp alongside ambassadors like Helen Mirren and Kendall Jenner. The Indian superstar wore a stunning Manish Malhotra velvet kurta set with applique embellishments, completed by her signature red lipstick.
Credit: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
Alia Bhatt at Milan Fashion Week
Alia, who made history as Gucci’s first Indian Global Brand Ambassador in 2023, delivered a spectacular look at the Gucci showcase during Milan Fashion Week 2025. She wore an all-black ensemble from the La Famiglia collection, pairing a dramatic black fur coat with a nude satin outfit to project chic, understated glamour.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Priyanka Chopra at New York Fashion Week
Priyanka brought power and poise to Ralph Lauren's front row at New York Fashion Week. The global icon wore a bold yet fluid skirt-and-blazer combo, accessorised with a waist-cinching belt, hoop earrings, and sophisticated bronze makeup.
Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Jacqueliene Fernandez at Paris Fashion Week
Jacqueline was the surprise star at Paris Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2026 edition. She made heads turn at the Victoria Beckham showcase in Val-de-Grace, arriving in a sultry black draped dress with a plunging neckline and a high cheerleader ponytail. The evening culminated with a public embrace from Victoria Beckham.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
Sonam Kapoor at London Fashion Week
Sonam's fearless style dominated London Fashion Week 2025 in an Anamika Khanna creation. The ensemble was a potent blend of Indian heritage and sophisticated haute couture, flawlessly bridging tradition and modernity.
Credit: Instagram/@sonamkapoor