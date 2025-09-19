From Deepika Padukone to Mrunal Thakur: Steal saree style tips from divas

DH Web Desk
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt stuns in a pastel pink shimmer saree, paired with a backless satin blouse, bold jewellery, a sleek bun, and dewy makeup.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Deepika Padukone
Deepika dazzled at BAFTA in a golden embellished saree paired with a matching backless blouse, a messy bun, and drop earrings, showcasing elegant minimalism.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Triptii Dimri
Triptii impresses in an all-black saree with a delicate, worked-up border. She paired it with a lacy blouse with danglers, complemented by drop earrings, a chunky ring, and styled her hair in soft waves.
Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal stuns in a golden saree adorned with intricate embroidery and a structured blouse. Her regal look was enhanced by a heavy choker, matching earrings, rings, a sleek bun, and nude-matte makeup.
Credit: Instagram/@mrunalthakur
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon nailed her desi look in a pink saree with multicolour accents and gold beadwork. She kept jewellery minimal with a bold neckpiece, styled voluminous waves, and chose subtle makeup.
Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon
Shraddha Kapoor
In a plain turquoise saree, Shraddha Kapoor keeps it elegant with diamond accessories, showcasing how minimalism can make a strong statement.
Credit: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor
Fatima Sana Shaikh
In an emerald green textured saree and a mirror-work blouse, Fatima let her outfit shine, complementing it with minimal jewelry and side-swept waves.
Credit: Instagram/@fatimasanashaikh