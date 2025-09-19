From Deepika Padukone to Mrunal Thakur: Steal saree style tips from divas

DH Web Desk

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stuns in a pastel pink shimmer saree, paired with a backless satin blouse, bold jewellery, a sleek bun, and dewy makeup.

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Deepika Padukone

Deepika dazzled at BAFTA in a golden embellished saree paired with a matching backless blouse, a messy bun, and drop earrings, showcasing elegant minimalism.

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Triptii Dimri

Triptii impresses in an all-black saree with a delicate, worked-up border. She paired it with a lacy blouse with danglers, complemented by drop earrings, a chunky ring, and styled her hair in soft waves.

Credit: Instagram/@tripti_dimri

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal stuns in a golden saree adorned with intricate embroidery and a structured blouse. Her regal look was enhanced by a heavy choker, matching earrings, rings, a sleek bun, and nude-matte makeup.

Credit: Instagram/@mrunalthakur

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon nailed her desi look in a pink saree with multicolour accents and gold beadwork. She kept jewellery minimal with a bold neckpiece, styled voluminous waves, and chose subtle makeup.

Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon

Shraddha Kapoor

In a plain turquoise saree, Shraddha Kapoor keeps it elegant with diamond accessories, showcasing how minimalism can make a strong statement.

Credit: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor

Fatima Sana Shaikh

In an emerald green textured saree and a mirror-work blouse, Fatima let her outfit shine, complementing it with minimal jewelry and side-swept waves.

Credit: Instagram/@fatimasanashaikh