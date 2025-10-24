From Flowing Salwar Suits to Dazzling Sarees: Times when Diana Penty redefined ethnic glam

DH Web Desk
Scarlet Kurta and Salwar Set
Radiating brighter than the festive diyas, Diana stunned in a loose-fit, deep red salwar suit. Paired simply with a matching dupatta and sophisticated golden footwear, her outfit was a masterclass in festive, high-traditional fashion.
Credit: Instagram/@dianapenty
Black Modern Fusion
Serving pure modernity, Diana wowed in a sleek black pleated skirt and a matching top. The finishing touch was a bold, solid embellished jacket that instantly elevated the look, injecting a potent dose of modern style.
Credit: Instagram/@dianapenty
Gleaming in Golden Saree
Diana turned heads in a radiant, textured golden saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The saree, paired with a bold halter-neck blouse, radiated sophistication and feminine power.
Credit: Instagram/@dianapenty
Ebony Saree
Draped in a dazzling black saree, Diana was a vision of elegance. The netted fabric was dramatically highlighted by silver striped detailing across the pallu and rich work on the borders.
Credit: Instagram/@dianapenty
Sequined Lehenga
Diana shimmered in a pastel pink lehenga, intricately embellished with glittering accents. The layered skirt and V-neck blouse provided a stylish refresh. To complete the ensemble, pearl or diamond jewellery would make a perfect addition.
Credit: Instagram/@dianapenty