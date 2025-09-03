From screen to style icon: 5 actors who nailed the Turban look

DH Web Desk
Diljit Dosanjh
Diljit turned heads at the Met Gala 2025, carrying his turban with style and grace that made waves across the globe. Whether it’s through films like Jodi or his sold-out international tours, he keeps proving why he’s a trailblazer and a beloved Punjabi icon.
Credit: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh
Aamir Khan
In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir surprised audiences with his transformation into a Sikh character. The film may have had mixed reviews, but Aamir's portrayal was praised for its depth and authenticity, making it a truly memorable part of the movie.
Credit: Aamir Khan Productions
Ammy Virk
Audiences praised Ammy Virk's character in Khel Khel Mein, which highlighted his unique ability to deliver authentic performances that resonate with a large audience.
Credit: Instagram/@ammyvirk
Ajay Devgn
Ajay brought style and impact to Son of Sardaar 2, with his vibrant turbaned avatar quickly becoming a standout feature. His confident presence helped the film deliver an effective mix of humor and high-octane action.
Credit: Instagram/@ajaydevgn
Aparshakti Khurana
Aparshakti surprised everyone in Lafzaan with a turbaned look that he pulled off with ease and elegance. It showed a whole new side of him, proving he's not afraid to experiment while still connecting with his audience on a real level.
Credit: Instagram/@aparshakti_khurana