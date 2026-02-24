Gal Gadot to Kriti Sanon: Celebrities make Dupatta the must-have trend of 2026

DH Web Desk
Mouni Roy
Mouni in magenta is everything. This ruched, floor-length gown with its delicate embellishments was a total showstopper, but it was the trailing dupatta at her collar that took it to the next level.
Credit: Instagram/@imouniroy
Leighton Meester
Leighton brought some serious forest-green glamour to the SAG carpet. Between the strapless crocheted column gown and the olive scarf draped like a dupatta, the look felt both romantic and high-fashion.
Credit: Instagram/@waldorf_in_midtown
Gal Gadot
Gadot looked effortlessly polished in a bold red beaded gown at the Oscars after-party. The dress, detailed with black florals and silver beads, was perfectly balanced by a soft, matching dupatta at her neck.
Credit: Instagram/@__galgadotwonderwoman__
Kriti Sanon
Floating into view in soft lavender, Kriti nailed the 'ethereal' brief. The combination of a structured cutout corset and a light-as-air chiffon skirt created a perfect balance. She kept it effortless with a loosely draped dupatta, making the entire fairytale outfit feel totally wearable.
Credit: Instagram/@kritisanon
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina absolutely owned the TIME100 Next gala in custom Versace. She wore a liquid-silver chainmail gown that caught the light with every move, topped off with a matching metallic dupatta that felt more like jewellery than fabric.
Credit: Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter