Golden Globes 2026: The best-dressed celebrities who ruled the red carpet

DH Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas

Priyanka wore a breathtaking blue Dior gown, while Nick complemented her look by opting for a sleek black tuxedo and bow tie.

Priyanka wore a breathtaking blue Dior gown, while Nick complemented her look by opting for a sleek black tuxedo and bow tie.

|

Credit: Reuters

Leonardo Dicaprio

Representing his film One Battle After Another, Leonardo DiCaprio arrived on the red carpet in a sharp, all-black tuxedo.

Representing his film One Battle After Another, DiCaprio arrived on the red carpet in a sharp, all-black tuxedo.

|

Credit: Reuters

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence delivered one of the night’s most unexpected style pivots in a striking Sarah Burton creation.

Jennifer Lawrence delivered one of the night’s most unexpected style pivots in a striking Sarah Burton creation.

|

Credit: Reuters

Elle Fanning

Fanning stunned in a Gucci gown adorned with Norwegian flowers.

Fanning stunned in a Gucci gown adorned with Norwegian flowers.

|

Credit: Reuters

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst brought the bias-cut slip dress back to the Golden Globes, stunning in a deep green Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann design.

Kirsten Dunst brought the bias-cut slip dress back to the Golden Globes, stunning in a deep green Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann design.

|

Credit: Instagram/@owengould

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson sparkled on the red carpet in a custom Giorgio Armani Prive gown.

Kate Hudson sparkled on the red carpet in a custom Giorgio Armani Prive gown.

|

Credit: Reuters

Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco

The singer-actor stunned in a custom strapless black velvet Chanel gown while her husband, Benny Blanco, complemented her look in a classic black tuxedo.

The singer-actor stunned in a custom strapless black velvet Chanel gown, while her husband complemented her look in a classic black tuxedo.

|

Credit: Reuters

Michael B Jordan

Michael B. Jordan turned heads on the red carpet in a tailored double-breasted Prada ensemble.

Michael B. Jordan turned heads on the red carpet in a tailored double-breasted Prada ensemble.

|

Credit: Reuters

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infinit made a statement in a custom Louis Vuitton design, featuring a hand-embroidered silver bustier and a velvet skirt.

Chase Infinit made a statement in a custom Louis Vuitton design, featuring a hand-embroidered silver bustier and a velvet skirt.

|

Credit: Reuters

Coleman Domingo

Domingo effortlessly blends style and sophistication, choosing diamond leaf embellishments by Boucheron on one side of his Valentino tuxedo jacket.

Domingo effortlessly blends style and sophistication, choosing diamond leaf embellishments by Boucheron on one side of his Valentino tuxedo jacket.

|

Credit: Reuters

Teyana Taylor

The Golden Globe winner turned heads in a Schiaparelli gown, featuring a draped front and a crystal-embellished bow with tassels at the back.

The Golden Globe winner turned heads in a Schiaparelli gown, featuring a draped front and a crystal-embellished bow with tassels at the back.

|

Credit: Reuters

Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch showcased a Prada gown that combined modern design with Art Deco elements.

Zoey Deutch showcased a Prada gown that combined modern design with Art Deco elements.

|

Credit: Reuters

Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet hit the red carpet in a sleek, all-black ensemble.

Timothee Chalamet hit the red carpet in a sleek, all-black ensemble.

|

Credit: Reuters