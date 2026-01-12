Golden Globes 2026: The best-dressed celebrities who ruled the red carpet

DH Web Desk
Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas
Priyanka wore a breathtaking blue Dior gown, while Nick complemented her look by opting for a sleek black tuxedo and bow tie.
Credit: Reuters
Leonardo Dicaprio
Representing his film One Battle After Another, Leonardo DiCaprio arrived on the red carpet in a sharp, all-black tuxedo.
Credit: Reuters
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence delivered one of the night’s most unexpected style pivots in a striking Sarah Burton creation.
Credit: Reuters
Elle Fanning
Fanning stunned in a Gucci gown adorned with Norwegian flowers.
Credit: Reuters
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst brought the bias-cut slip dress back to the Golden Globes, stunning in a deep green Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann design.
Credit: Instagram/@owengould
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson sparkled on the red carpet in a custom Giorgio Armani Prive gown.
Credit: Reuters
Selena Gomez-Benny Blanco
The singer-actor stunned in a custom strapless black velvet Chanel gown while her husband, Benny Blanco, complemented her look in a classic black tuxedo.
Credit: Reuters
Michael B Jordan
Michael B. Jordan turned heads on the red carpet in a tailored double-breasted Prada ensemble.
Credit: Reuters
Chase Infiniti
Chase Infinit made a statement in a custom Louis Vuitton design, featuring a hand-embroidered silver bustier and a velvet skirt.
Credit: Reuters
Coleman Domingo
Domingo effortlessly blends style and sophistication, choosing diamond leaf embellishments by Boucheron on one side of his Valentino tuxedo jacket.
Credit: Reuters
Teyana Taylor
The Golden Globe winner turned heads in a Schiaparelli gown, featuring a draped front and a crystal-embellished bow with tassels at the back.
Credit: Reuters
Zoey Deutch
Zoey Deutch showcased a Prada gown that combined modern design with Art Deco elements.
Credit: Reuters
Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet hit the red carpet in a sleek, all-black ensemble.
Credit: Reuters