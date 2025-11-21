In Pics | Actresses who are nailing their winter wardrobe

DH Web Desk
Sara Ali Khan
Sara delivers top-tier travel-friendly winter fashion with her full-sleeved red top, multi-coloured muffler, and furry ear warmers. Simple, chic, comfortable and an ideal winter travel look.
Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
Ananya Panday
Ananya, always channelling her inner supermodel, knows how to stay stylish no matter the season. One of our favourite looks is her all-grey pantsuit paired with a belt Sam the perfect comfy winter outfit for a coffee run or a casual outing.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Wamiqa Gabbi
Wamiqa keeps it simple, cozy, and minimal with a grey sweatshirt and black track pants, accessorized with stacked necklaces. It’s the perfect mix of comfy and stylish for everyday winter wear.
Credit: Instagram/@wamiqagabbi
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya chose a striking all-aqua blue blazer and skirt set, layered with a woollen crop top. This look is perfect when you need to step out for any event. This chic winter outfit balances style and comfort effortlessly.
Credit: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_
Sonal Chauhan
Sonal gives total comfy-cozy vibes in her turtleneck sweater dress. It’s a great option for casual indoor events, winter hangouts, or even sleepovers, keeping it warm, relaxed, and stylish.
Credit: Instagram/@sonalchauhan
Shehnaaz Gill
Known for her effortlessly comfy style, Shehnaaz looks her stylish best even in her casual fits. She paired an all-white sweatshirt with a furry hat and black trousers, making it an ideal pick for a cozy winter day out.
Credit: Instagram/@shehnaazgill