In Pics | Bollywood divas who nailed the suit trend this season

DH Web Desk
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Classic Navy
Ash redefines power dressing in a structured navy double-breasted suit and crisp white shirt. The wide-leg trousers create a statement adding the right amount of luxe.
Credit: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
Malaika Arora in Fiery Red
Malaika sets the standard for bold dressing in a vibrant crimson suit that screams confidence. Featuring a unique shawl collar blazer and matching tailored trousers, the monochromatic look is a total head-turner.
Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial
Sushmita Sen in Monochrome Drama
Sushmita dazzles in a black pantsuit defined by its crisp white contrast and plunging neckline. With wide-leg tailoring and a sleek updo, she effortlessly bridges the gap between classic glamour and modern confidence.
Credit: Instagram/@sushmitasen47
Yami Gautam in Butter Yellow Ensemble
Breaking away from traditional dark tones, Yami makes a serious case for 'Pastel Power' in a creamy yellow co-ord. The oversized blazer and matching trousers offer a relaxed yet authoritative frame, perfectly capturing the 2026 trend of 'soft dressing.'
Credit: Instagram/@yamigautam
Isha Koppikar in Hot Pink Velvet
Isha proves that power dressing is anything but boring in this head-to-toe hot pink crushed velvet suit. The rich texture catches every light, while the oversized blazer and tailored trousers perfectly mirror her bold and playful persona.
Credit: Instagram/@isha_konnects