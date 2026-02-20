In Pics | Bollywood divas who nailed the suit trend this season

DH Web Desk

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Classic Navy

Ash redefines power dressing in a structured navy double-breasted suit and crisp white shirt. The wide-leg trousers create a statement adding the right amount of luxe.

Credit: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

Malaika Arora in Fiery Red

Malaika sets the standard for bold dressing in a vibrant crimson suit that screams confidence. Featuring a unique shawl collar blazer and matching tailored trousers, the monochromatic look is a total head-turner.

Credit: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Sushmita Sen in Monochrome Drama

Sushmita dazzles in a black pantsuit defined by its crisp white contrast and plunging neckline. With wide-leg tailoring and a sleek updo, she effortlessly bridges the gap between classic glamour and modern confidence.

Credit: Instagram/@sushmitasen47

Yami Gautam in Butter Yellow Ensemble

Breaking away from traditional dark tones, Yami makes a serious case for 'Pastel Power' in a creamy yellow co-ord. The oversized blazer and matching trousers offer a relaxed yet authoritative frame, perfectly capturing the 2026 trend of 'soft dressing.'

Credit: Instagram/@yamigautam

Isha Koppikar in Hot Pink Velvet

Isha proves that power dressing is anything but boring in this head-to-toe hot pink crushed velvet suit. The rich texture catches every light, while the oversized blazer and tailored trousers perfectly mirror her bold and playful persona.

Credit: Instagram/@isha_konnects