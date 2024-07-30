India Couture Week 2024: 'ANTEVORTA' by Amit Aggarwal

DH Web Desk

A model presents a creation by designer Amit Aggarwal at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Designer Amit Aggarwal greets the audience as he walks the ramp at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.

Credit: Special Arrangement

