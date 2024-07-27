India Couture Week 2024: 'Caligula's Feast' by Siddartha Tyler

DH Web Desk
Rahul Khanna turns showstopper for Siddartha Tyler at the India Couture Week 2024.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora presents a creation by designer Siddartha Tyler at the India Couture Week 2024, in New Delhi.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model walks the ramp on Day 2 of India Couture Week 2024.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model presents a creation by designer Siddartha Tyler on Day 2 of India Couture Week 2024.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A models walks the ramp on Day 2 of India Couture Week 2024.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model presents a creation by designer Siddartha Tyler on Day 2 of India Couture Week 2024.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model walks the ramp wearing a creation by designer Siddartha Tyler on Day 2 of India Couture Week 2024.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model walks the ramp on Day 2 of India Couture Week 2024.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model presents a creation by designer Siddartha Tyler on Day 2 of India Couture Week 2024.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A model walks the ramp wearing a creation by designer Siddartha Tyler on Day 2 of India Couture Week 2024.
Credit: Special Arrangement